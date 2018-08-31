Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation is ongoing at a popular Indian restaurant recently ranked zero in the food hygiene ratings.

Barton Rouge in Steam Mill Street, Chester , received the shockingly bad rating following an inspection by food safety officers on July 25.

The results have been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website with an action point which demands ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Cheshire West and Chester Counci l is not prepared to make the full inspection report public at this time after confirming an investigation is still active.

A spokesman said: “A routine inspection of the restaurant was undertaken on the 25 July 2018 by two officers of the food team and as a result a zero rating on the food hygiene rating scheme was issued. Concerns were identified and instructions were given to rectify these immediately.

“Both officers of the food team and management of the restaurant have since been working closely to ensure that effective and sustainable measures are implemented to rectify the areas of concern. We continue to work with the owners of this restaurant which is the subject of an ongoing investigation.”

Barton Rouge has declined to comment.

The restaurant previously received a glowing five star rating when last inspected in 2016. This was under the former owners as the restaurant was taken over by a new company in March this year.

The five star rating was a massive improvement on the one star received in December 2015 which was accompanied by a damning report which talked about ‘mouldy lemons’, a rear kitchen hand basin being blocked, a staff WC door being left open into a food preparation area, cooked rice left out at room temperature and with a 'generally poor' standard of cleaning throughout the premises.