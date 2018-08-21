Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A giant tip in Chester’s countryside can open for business half an hour earlier, councillors agreed.

The application was made by 3C Waste at the Gowy landfill site on Ince Lane, Wimbolds Trafford.

The firm told borough planners it wished to operate from 7.30am rather than 8am Monday to Saturday but excluding public holidays.

Councillors heard HGVs currently arrive before 8am and are instructed to queue on the internal haul road until the site opens. They are not permitted to cross the weighbridge until 8am.

3C said the extended hours were required to reflect market needs and improve the overall efficiency of the landfill.

They would enable an improved turnaround time for waste hauliers and also spread deliveries across a longer period smoothing out arrivals and avoiding a current peak from 8am to 8.30am.

No comments were made by Mickle Trafford Parish Cuncil or by the Environment Agency and there were no objections from highways or environmental protection officers.

Residents made three representations including queuing HGVs raising safety issues, mud and rubbish on the road, dust, noise, odour and flies from the landfill and increased disturbance by extending the hours.

The change would not result in an increase in vehicle movements to and from the landfill, according to the council.

The application was agreed unanimously.

Dating back to 1986 the landfill originally had permission until 2006. A life until 2022 has been agreed with a further year for final restoration.