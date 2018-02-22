Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle understands enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible for repairing a wall which has collapsed next to a main road in Chester.

A garden wall recently fell on to the pavement in Liverpool Road not far from the junction with Brook Lane.

Cheshire West and Chester Council cordoned off the affected section of pavement which, fortunately, is close to traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings at either end.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Following the collapse, our highway service assessed the condition of the wall. The safety of the public is our priority and as a precautionary measure fencing was put up last Friday (February 2) along the full length of the wall.

“This fencing will remain in place until a more detailed investigation of the wall has taken place by a structural engineer and the reasons for the partial collapse have been fully established.

“In the meantime, we are contacting residents who have been directly affected by the collapse.”

Residents in the area are not having much luck with wall collapses. A serious collapse at the nearby Rock Lane cut-through forced its closure for more than four years until it reopened last September. Responsibility for repairs was difficult to prove because of the complicated ownership situation.