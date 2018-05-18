Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has appointed a new chief executive following a meeting of the full council last night (Thursday, May 17).

Andrew Lewis, who will earn up to £155,000, replaces Gerald Meehan, who is retiring early on grounds of ill health.

Mr Lewis is currently managing director of one of the first combined authorities in the country, covering five local authorities in Tees Valley and working with an elected mayor and cabinet.

In his early career, he worked as a senior economic advisor at the Treasury, working on employment, tax and international policy.

He left the Treasury in 2004 to join the Government Office North East as deputy regional director working on economic policy across the North of England as director of the Northern Way for three years until 2010.

Mr Lewis then joined Newcastle City Council as assistant chief executive and was responsible for a range of services, including economic development, policy, communications and performance, regulatory and community services and democratic services and elections.

He took up his current role in 2016 and has worked on a number of national initiatives, including devolution deals, and was part of the Local Government Association panel which reviewed the council last year.

Until he takes up the role, Charlie Seward and Delyth Curtis, the council’s two deputy chief executives, and chief operating officer Mark Wynn will continue to manage the responsibilities of the chief executive between them.

Mr Seward is taking the lead on the statutory functions of the chief executive, including head of paid service, on an interim basis.

Council leader Samantha Dixon said: “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the council as our new chief executive.

“Andrew has a wealth of experience in central and local government that will serve the council and our residents well.

“Andrew is joining an excellent, high performing council evidenced by being shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Council of the Year’ award from the Municipal Journal.”

Andrew Lewis said: “I am delighted to have been approved by full council to take up this important responsibility.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of Cheshire West and Chester and working with a talented and dedicated workforce to deliver the best outcomes and opportunities for our residents.”