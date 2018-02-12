Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slippery conditions on Chester's roads led to a barrage of complaints from residents, motorists and schools on Monday morning (February 12).

Police patrols dealt with more than 20 weather-related collisions across the county during the morning with a specific warning of icy/slippery road conditions in the Chester area.

People on social media reports were adamant Cheshire West and Chester Council had failed to grit although this is flatly denied.

CWaC said in a tweet: “Gritting took place on priority routes from 2am and 4pm on Sunday and from 1am on Monday morning.”

(Image: @DanofChester)

Whatever the root of the problem, even the council had to admit the subzero temperatures were causing disruption, including possible delays to waste and recycling collections.

But there was a positive avalanche of people convinced something had gone wrong.

Cars and Coffee tweeted: “If you’re in Chester this morning, there’s been no gritting so all except main roads are incredibly slippery, please be careful boys & girls.”

St Oswald’s Church of England Primary School in Mollington posted: “As a school we are not happy with the state of the roads in Chester this morning. It has been very hazardous for both staff and families coming to school today. Where were the gritters?”

And ‘PinkMantha’ tweeted: “It doesn’t seem to have been gritted. Westminster Park treacherous, especially by Belgrave School. Also City Walls Road and Sealand Road area. Take care!”

While @CTR_Paul posted: “Cheshire West Council appear to be celebrating #DarwinDay by not gritting arterial routes into/out of the city. #Chester.”

Jean McFarlane agreed: “No gritters out in #Chester. Everyone take care. Roads are dangerous.”

(Image: Sallie Ehlen)

Matthew Irwin told The Chronicle: “Nothing short of abysmal. Took me nearly two hours to get from Chester to Northwich .”

And @JoDeeChester messaged the newsroom to say: “Terrible all around Chester, Vaughans Lane by Bishops' High treacherous and looked ungritted. Roads around schools really should be prioritised if all can’t be done. The weather was forecast too so could have been better prepared for by the council, as is often the case.”

Meltdown cafe in Handbridge warned people to take care.

They tweeted this morning: “Apparently Chester & surroundings is a massive ice rink. Please be careful on the roads.”

Phil Lathaen posted: “Very dangerous around Christleton High School with no evidence gritters had done the roads...gritting should be a priority near schools.”

The Chronicle has asked Cheshire West and Chester Council if it wishes to issue a full response to people's concerns.