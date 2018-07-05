Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Sandy Lane seems to have had more than its fair share of disruption due to roadworks over the last couple of years...and here we go again.

Motorists have contacted The Chronicle wanting to know what’s happening because of queues caused by a three-way traffic lights system, near Dee Banks, set up next to roadworks barriers.

Now Cheshire West and Chester Council has revealed an investigation is ongoing into a possible collapsed sewer.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Our highways team has been dealing with an issue at Sandy Lane, at the junction of Dee Banks in Chester. It is believed that there may be a sewer collapse at this location. We are currently working closely with Welsh Water as they investigate the incident and decide on the best course of action.”

Sam Sinclair wrote on The Chronicle Traffic and Travel News Facebook page: “What on earth is going on at Sandy Lane-Dee Banks? Awful traffic, three-way traffic control – nothing going on and nothing on the council website?!”

It was back in 2016 that a different section of Sandy Lane, closer to Boughton , was shut for more than two months on public safety grounds with a diversion put in place causing a huge headache for drivers.

The road closure was because of an unsafe excavation by a developer next to the road which had to be repaired.

Works to a large sewer as well as repairs to the footway were also carried out during the closure.