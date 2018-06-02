Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester should be competing with the likes of York, Oxford and Cambridge in its retail offer to shoppers.

That’s the message from Cheshire West and Chester Council in response to an open letter signed by more than 120 business people which called for a major rethink of the £300m Northgate Development.

Detractors are concerned at the amount of retail in the regeneration project given the growing number of empty shops and businesses going to the wall daily – although Northgate would include a cinema, hotel, 25,000 sq ft of offices and 120 homes.

Property experts Tim Kenney of Kenneymoore and Guy Butler of Glenbrook, who instigated the challenge, are calling for a pause and a review.

In their professional opinion, backed by almost 100 businesses and 122 signatories, the internet shopping revolution and the fact Chester is surrounded by out-of-town shopping centres means the scheme is no longer viable.

In response, council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon and deputy chief executive Charlie Seward, wrote in a joint letter: “Despite the current difficult trading conditions, we believe Chester needs to improve its offer to retailers. We believe this because it is what retailers and our advisors tell us and because it is also backed up by our own research.

“Chester should be competing with other similar cities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Exeter and York. Much that it disappoints us all, we currently lag behind these cities, despite the wonderful history and architecture our city can offer visitors.

“We think that to abandon the ambitions for an appropriate level of retail development in the scheme will lead to decline rather than a renaissance. Nevertheless, we acknowledge that as far as possible, Northgate needs to complement, rather than compete with the city’s current retail offer and we are keen to work with business to manage any potential impacts.”

Cllr Dixon and Mr Seward acknowledge the retail sector is ‘experiencing some of the most turbulent times in living memory driven by changing shopping habits and economic uncertainty’ so the council has set criteria which must be met for the scheme to proceed.

The letter says much progress has been made in preparing the way for Northgate including the relocation of the bus exchange to free up the development site and the council’s investment in the ‘hugely successful Storyhouse’.

And the authors add: “We intend to build on this success and phase 1 of Northgate includes a new cinema, market and restaurants and a new public square.”

However, concerns over knocking down the Crowne Plaza hotel to build a replacement just yards away are not addressed.

The council chiefs, who indicate there will be an opportunity to adjust the scheme according to circumstances, continue: “We were clear in our planning application that, whilst phase 1 was for full and detailed consent, Phase 2, which includes the main retail elements of the scheme together with housing and associated car parking, was granted approval in outline form to provide some flexibility.”

The letter describes Northgate as a ‘once in a generation opportunity’ to shape the city’s future with a commitment to engage with residents and businesses and an invitation for Mr Kenney and Mr Butler to meet with council officers to debate their concerns.