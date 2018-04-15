Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has abolished all council tax discounts on unoccupied properties as an incentive to bring them back into use.

The Guardian recently claimed CWaC had 2,562 discounted empty homes – the highest in the country – costing £1.4m a year in lost revenue.

But all discounts stopped from April 1 with owners already charged an extra 50 per cent of the full council tax rate on homes left empty for more than two years.

Chaminda Jayanetti and Michael Savage wrote in The Guardian: “The council, which is cutting £11m from public services over the next three years, has been waiving council tax on unfurnished properties for the first month in which they lay empty, then offering a 25% discount for 23 months.

"This has meant that homes could be empty for up to two years while benefiting from tax perks. However, the council is abolishing all such discounts from today (April 1).”

Lisa Harris, CWaC’s director of places strategy, said an Empty Homes Strategy was in place with information on the council website highlighting all the costs facing the owner of a vacant premises such as lost rental income, higher insurance premiums and utility charges.

She said: “As a council we are keen to bring empty homes back into use across our borough. To help us achieve this, we have implemented an Empty Homes Strategy that not only sets out how we will work with empty home owners to encourage them to bring their property back into use but also details how we will use our enforcement powers when owners refuse to work with us.

“Our target is to bring 900 long term empty homes back into use over the next three years and, since the strategy was launched, we have achieved this with more than 300 homes, which is a third of our target.

“One of the actions in the strategy was to review the discounts over which the council has discretion. This resulted in a consultation last year and a decision taken by the council to remove the discount given to empty, unfurnished properties from April 2018. This will result in more empty homes being brought back into use and providing much-needed housing for our residents.

“An empty homes premium is already being paid for 500 of the 2,500 empty homes in the borough. This premium sees property owners pay an extra 50 per cent of the full council tax rate for homes left empty for more than two years. Again, this is to encourage owners to bring homes back into use and provide a range of good quality housing to meet the needs of our diverse communities.”