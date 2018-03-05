Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of Cheshire West and Chester Council is retiring earlier than expected as he recovers from a health condition.

Gerald Meehan will step down at the end of March following 32 years of ‘outstanding service’ in the public sector.

Mr Meehan has been off work since Christmas recovering from ‘an unexpected health condition’ which the council had declined to discuss until now.

He took over from Steve Robinson who was the authority's first chief executive but earned £150,000 compared with Mr Robinson’s £180,000 wage.

It was argued his task is less onerous compared with that of Mr Robinson who helped set up CWaC from scratch in 2008 before it became a fully fledged authority in 2009.

Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “Gerald has done an extraordinarily good job since taking up his appointment as chief executive in the middle of 2016.

“He has led the delivery of the council’s strategic vision, priorities and outcomes. He has created a strong leadership team and laid firm foundations to make sure the council continues to be strong and delivers for the residents of our borough.

“This is sad news for me as the leader of the council and for the wider leadership team but all of us at Cheshire West and Chester Council wish Gerald health and happiness in his retirement.”

Mr Meehan joined Cheshire West and Chester Council in 2011 as strategic director for children and families Services, which was a joint role with Halton Council. Before this, he held senior roles in Avon and Bristol, Liverpool, St Helens, Wigan and Halton.

In his absence his duties have been shared between the council’s two deputy chief executives, Charlie Seward and Delyth Curtis, and chief operating officer Mark Wynn.

The process will now begin to recruit Mr Meehan’s replacement.