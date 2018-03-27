Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council blames overflowing litter bins on the dumping of what appears to look like household waste.

Complaints have been reported on social media from areas of Chester including Hoole , Flookersbrook, Upton and near Total Fitness in Liverpool Road.

Chris Jeffery tweeted a picture of a full bin with the words: “Upton’s most popular bin for household rubbish – always full – Weston Grove by the scout hut. No exception tonight, it was chocka block so someone left a bag by the side.”

He posted another photo of an overflowing bin in Bolesworth Road, Upton, with the comment that in his view it was down to flytipping.

Mark Williams, a Lib Dem supporter, tweeted: "The two bins at end of Halkyn /Flookersbrook are overflowing and were not emptied last week! Please sort ASAP Cheshire West."

Conservative Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook posted her own bin picture on Twitter with the following response to another complainant: “Not just your bins either, very disappointing that this seems to be a Chester-wide problem.”

And she tweeted the council with this advice: “Might I suggest that you get the Streetscene teams out over Upton, Newton and Hoole and check on every bin? What is needed is a strategy not a piecemeal approach as that’s why the bins are in this state and fly tipping is happening in the first place.”

Fellow Tory Simon Eardley tweeted: “My new council tax bill in #Chester arrived today with increases across the board more or less. Sometimes I wonder where the money goes when overflowing bins make the area look so messy! #Disappointed by @cwaclabour.”

Cllr Karen Shore (Lab, Whitby), cabinet member for environment, said: “We are seeing an unprecedented increase in the amount of waste being deposited in public bins in the Chester area.

“The council’s collection team is working to clear the backlog, much of which appears to look like household waste.

“We will investigate how and why this has occurred, including analysing some of the waste collected and carrying out additional monitoring in the area.”