Council chiefs are monitoring the situation after the flagship retailer lined up for its £300m Northgate Development announced store closures.

House of Fraser is signed up to deliver the anchor store in the city centre regeneration project featuring 50 shops, 15 cafés and restaurants, a new market hall, multi-screen cinema and 120 homes.

But the department store chain this week confirmed plans to close stores as part of a restructure that will put hundreds of jobs at risk.

The news is bound to put a question-mark over its involvement in Northgate but Cheshire West and Chester Council , who are driving Northgate, remain upbeat.

Graham Pink, director of place commissioning and commercial management, said: “We continue to follow the situation as part of our plans for Chester Northgate.

“Chester Northgate will be a mixed use scheme with retail, food, leisure and housing. We already have a number of businesses signed up to open including House of Fraser who we are in regular dialogue with and we will discuss these developments with them as part of our regular conversations.”

House of Fraser has 59 stores, 6,000 staff and 11,500 concession staff.

But the chain had its credit rating downgraded in December and suffered a disappointing 2017 Christmas with reported requests for rent cuts at some of its stores. Then last month it was announced turnaround specialists KPMG had been hired to advise on the restructuring plan.

A House of Fraser spokesman told The Chronicle at the time: “We can confirm KPMG have been appointed by House of Fraser to explore various options in order to continue the transformation programme announced last year.

“Regarding specific stores or the development, there is no comment, I’m afraid.”

CWaC is awaiting the outcome of a public inquiry considering a Compulsory Purchase Order to buy up 70 properties in the Northgate regeneration area as well as applications to move the market and carry out changes to the highway. The ultimate decision rests with the Secretary of State.