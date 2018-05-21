Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester detectives are appealing for witnesses after a car was attacked by arsonists causing considerable damage.

Police say two males set fire to a Smart Car in Mannings Lane South, Hoole , about 10.10pm on Sunday (May 20).

The two men were seen running away in the direction of Hoole Road.

A passing taxi driver extinguished the blaze before Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and police arrived.

One of the men is described as being in his late 20s, around 5ft 10in to 6ft in height, with short dark hair.

The other man is described as also being in his late 20s, of a medium build, slightly taller than the other man and around 6ft in height.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: “We’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of my investigation I want to appeal to any witnesses who may have seen two men in the area at the time of the incident.

“I also want to urge anyone who has any dashcam footage of people on Hoole Road between 10pm and 10.20pm to contact Cheshire police on 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting IML 69888, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.