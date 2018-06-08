Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A conference in Chester is set to shine the spotlight on dementia and deafness next month.

Deafness Support Network (DSN) will host its annual event at the five-star The Chester Grosvenor Hotel, on Eastgate Street from 10am-3pm on Monday, June 11.

The conference announcement comes following Dementia Awareness Week, and will include a talk from Dr Jenna Littlejohn, an expert in dementia.

Dr Littlejohn said: “Everyone who wants to learn more about this growing health condition is very welcome to come along to listen.

“Dementia now affects 850,000 a year (set to rise to 1million in 2025) and there is a lot of misdiagnosis and misinformation about it.

“We want to help demystify what dementia is and can be, answer questions and show people there is support out there for them.”

Dr Littlejohn, who will present Workshop 1 from 10.30am-noon will also be sharing information on her latest research study which aims to change the way the NHS assesses dementia in those with a hearing loss.

The conference will be attended by supporting agencies and staff from DSN, which operates to support those living with deafness in Cheshire and surrounding areas.

Workshop 2 will take place from 1pm-2.30pm.

It will focus on Deaf Awareness Training and local businesses, especially those customer-facing, are encouraged to come and learn more about how to interact with someone with a hearing loss in the most effective way.

Gill Reeder, from DSN executive operations, said: “Last year, dozens of people came through the doors at our conference and the feedback on the day was fantastic.

“We’re hoping that this year’s event will be just as busy and that the public and business owners will see a real benefit to coming along.”

The Chester Grosvenor Hotel is fully accessible to people of all needs and there is also a fully activated loop system for those attendees with a hearing loss.

A British Sign Language interpreter will also be available on the day at all sessions.

The event is completely free and attendees can make a donation to DSN if they so wish.

Booking for the workshops is recommended.

For any further information or updates please contact dsn@dsnonline.co.uk.