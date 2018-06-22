Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Digital marketing agency Entyce Creative is celebrating 10 years in business this year and has chosen Hope House Children’s Hospice as their charity partner.

Various team members of the Spital Walk, Chester-based firm have signed up to take on the 5k Gung-Ho challenge at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 23.

The event will see the Entyce team tackle the run while getting over, through and beneath a host of huge inflatable obstacles.

Entyce Creative director Jane Entwistle, who also completed Chester Half Marathon in aid of House Hope earlier this year, says the team is determined to raise as much money as they can for what is a very worthwhile cause.

She added: “To celebrate our first 10 years we decided to choose a charity partner to raise as much money as we can throughout a year of fundraising.

“The team enjoys trying different events and challenges and if it means we are doing our bit to help raise vital funds at the same time then that’s even better.”

Head of operations Kerry Watson said: “We had a team discussion as to who we should have as our charity partner and Hope House Children’s Hospice was the clear favourite.

“We have already completed some great fundraising events but Gung-Ho will be a different challenge altogether.”

Nicola Sciarrillo, Hope House area fundraiser said “Entyce are keen to get their whole team involved in raising as much money as they can for the children and families cared for locally by Hope House.

“We look forward to working with Entyce this year and celebrating their special anniversary year with them.”

She added: “Gung-Ho! is going to be a fab event and we are thrilled to have been chosen as their charity partner.

“We have over 100 participants taking part on Saturday and over 15 volunteers helping on the day.

“It is wonderful to have this amount of support locally - thank you to everyone who is playing a part in the day.

“We must continue to raise funds to support local children and families when they need us most. No one should suffer the death of a child alone.

“Sadly, three local children die each week, currently Hope House can only afford to help one of these families. We are committed to changing this.”