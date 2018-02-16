Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester city centre is due to come to a standstill this weekend as the majority of roads close to the public for a historic military parade.

The Mercian Regiment Freedom Parade takes place on Saturday (February 17) and will see soldiers of 2nd Battalion the Mercian Regiment exercise their Freedom of the City, granted by Chester City Council ten years ago.

Most of the city centre will be cordoned off to accommodate the parade from 9am until 1pm.

These are the roads which will be closed to the public:

Castle Street (From Lower Bridge Street to Grosvenor Roundabout)

Lower Bridge Street (From Castle Drive to Pepper Street)

Bridge Street (From Pepper Street to Watergate Street)

Eastgate Street (From Foregate Street to Northgate Street)

Northgate Street (From Eastgate Street to Hunter Street),

St Werburgh Street (From Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Watergate Street (From Bridge Street to Nicholas Street)

Foregate Street (From Eastgate Street to St John Street)

St John Street (Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

This order will also suspend parking, loading/unloading and Blue Badge parking from 6am to 1pm on the following roads:

Northgate Street (From Hunter Street to Eastgate Street)

St Werburgh Street (full length)

Eastgate Street (full length)

Bridge Street (full length)

Castle Street (full length)

The parade starts at Chester Castle at 10.15am and makes its way to the cathedral for the service at 11am.

At noon, following the service, the Mercian Parade will form up outside the cathedral and proceed to Eastgate Street, where the formal salute will take place, before heading back to the castle.