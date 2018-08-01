Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community minded youngsters are rolling their sleeves up for a charity car wash.

Team 13 from the National Citizens Service in Chester are hoping to raise funds for Wirral based charity Evolve which helps to educate people against substance abuse.

Their car wash will be taking place on Thursday August 2 at the Cheshire College South and West car park at Handbridge, Chester from 10am to 4pm.

A raffle and henna designs will also be on offer with raffle prizes including makeovers and Breakout room games to name but a few.

Evolve explains it is a not for profit organisation working with young people and adults.

It provides preventative education, early intervention, counselling, family support and training for professionals in relation to the abuse of former legal highs especially volatile substances.