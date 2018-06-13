Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who suffered burns to 96% of her body in a coach crash in France has won an award for learning after making a dramatic recovery.

Medics thought Catrin Pugh, who now lives in Chester, was unlikely to survive the accident but four years on, she’s just gained a place at one of the UK’s top universities to become a physiotherapist and is planning to travel the world.

Catrin, 24, originally from Rossett, was 19 and returning from a ski season on her gap year when the coach she was travelling on burst into flames on a steep mountain road, killing the driver and injuring passengers.

She was given a one in 1,000 chance of survival, spent three months in a coma and has had more than 200 operations since the French Alps crash in 2013.

She’s since become an ambassador for the Katie Piper Foundation and Changing Faces, starred in a BBC documentary and helps motivate others aiming to overcome adversity.

And she’s just received an Inspire! Award in recognition of her determination to fulfil her ambition of going to university.

The Inspire! Awards, which took place at The Exchange Hotel in Cardiff Bay, ahead of Adult Learners’ Week (June 18-24), celebrate the achievements of exceptional individuals, projects and organisations who’ve shown passion, commitment and drive to improve themselves, their community or workplace through learning, often in the face of difficult circumstances.

Catrin received the Health and Wellbeing award (supported by Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board) at the awards, which aim to highlight opportunities to continue developing and learning new skills as an adult, and celebrate the positive impact of adult education on skills and employability.

“When I woke up from the coma, I couldn’t move or speak,” said Catrin, who spent eight months at a specialist burns unit in Merseyside and is believed to be the oldest person to survive such severe burns that covered her body from her scalp to the soles of her feet.

Skin and neurological problems had affected her physical capabilities and her central vision had gone, her left fingertips were amputated and she was scarred all over her body from the skin grafts that saved her life.

“I lost my dignity, myself and I didn’t know how I could, or would ever want to enter back into society,” said Catrin, who also suffered with post traumatic stress disorder and flashbacks.

“Everyone else’s life was carrying on and mine was stuck on pause. It made me question my worth, abilities and self-esteem.”

After four years of hard work, learning to walk, eat and speak, Catrin began working with charities as a peer supporter, helping to motivate others and giving talks, but her ambition was to study again.

“Throughout my recovery, the physiotherapist’s role enabled me to do everything again, that I didn’t think I’d be capable of, and I wanted to change someone else’s life,” she said.

“I then set myself a goal of going to university to become a physiotherapist.”

She returned to education on an Agored Cymru Access to Higher Education course at Coleg Cambria, along with a diploma in biosciences, overcoming physical and mental challenges.

“I was terrified about going back into education after the accident,” said Catrin, who had a place at Manchester University before the crash, that she wasn’t able to take.

“Getting the bus to college in itself was an ordeal in the beginning, but I did it.

“I was reassured at every step of the way that my multiple needs wouldn’t hold me back in reaching my goal. Equipment has been adapted to help me and my tutors are brilliant.

“Having that purpose to go to college every day has been huge. It gave me my confidence back.”

She’s now accepted a place to study physiotherapy at King’s College London this September.

“Education is my goal and going to uni is the biggest thing I’ve done,” said Catrin, who last year climbed Snowdon and is currently featuring in BBC 3 documentary Misfits Like Us, now showing on iPlayer, where she helps another burns survivor lacking in confidence.

“I’d love to work with children who have suffered burns or trauma, in a hospital or school.”

This summer, Catrin will spend a month travelling around Australia, where she’ll face another fear, getting on a coach for the first time since the accident.

“It’s the best way to get around Australia so I’ll have to do it,” she said. “It’s my last challenge. We’re going to travel from Sydney to Cairns, up the East Coast. I can’t wait to travel the coast line and swim in the Great Barrier Reef. After uni, I’m hoping to pick up where I left off and do a gap year.

“I never thought I’d live, never mind thrive in the life I now have.

“Education has given me back control of my life. My story proves that with courage and determination, it’s possible to succeed at anything.”