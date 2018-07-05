Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soaring temperatures and carbon dioxide (CO2) shortages are set to hamper Brits’ hopes of a barbecue summer according to the Chronicle’s sister paper the Daily Mirror.

But a major plant just up the M56 in the city’s countryside has been doing its bit to help out.

Lettuce has been the latest product in a long line set to disappear from supermarket shelves in the coming weeks, says the Mirror.

The British Leafy Salad Growers Association has warned it is too hot for heads to grow at a time when 90% of our salads are normally produced in the UK and demand soars for the leaves in summer recipes.

The warning follows beer, soft drinks, chicken, pork and even crumpets after CO2 stocks, used in food production, began to run low, limiting choice for shoppers last week.

CO2 is widely used in the food processing and drinks industries. It puts the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks and is used in food packaging to extend the shelf life of salads, fresh meat and poultry.

The gas is also used to stun pigs and chickens before slaughter and to create dry ice to help keep things chilled while in transit.

However several UK and mainland European producers of CO2, a by-product from ammonia production in fertiliser plants, have been closed for maintenance or scaled down operations.

In the UK only two of five plants that supply CO2 were recently online, the BBC reported, including Ince where C F Fertiliser’s state of the art manufacturing plant has continued to offer supplies of CO2.

The site is located on 124 acres of land next to the Manchester Ship Canal and consists of one ammonia plant, three nitric acid plants along with a further nitrogen fertiliser plant and three compound lines.

With around 400 employees, Ince produces 1m tonnes of fertiliser a year per annum with CO2 as a byproduct.

The trade journal Gasworld first revealed that CO2 was running short.

As the sun continues to shine United Utilities, which covers the north west of England, appealed to customers to help them avoid a hosepipe ban by not using their hosepipes.