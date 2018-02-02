Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A section of footpath in Chester city centre will be closed for 10 days as engineers move a gas pipe which sits underneath it.

Cheshire’s gas network Cadent has agreed to move its mains pipe in St Martin’s Way to facilitate planned development in the local area.

During the 10 days of works, starting Monday, February 5, there will be no access to the footpath between the road crossings at the end of Hunter Street.

One lane of St Martin’s Way will also be closed during off-peak hours only (9.30am to 3.30pm).

Residents or business owners who have questions about this work can contact the project’s customer team on 0161 703 1000.