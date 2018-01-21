Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester guesthouse has won a top accolade from a worldwide accommodation site for the second year running.

80 Watergate Street has received a 2017 Guest Review Award from Booking.com which is based on more than 140 million reviews, for providing ‘impeccable customer service and attention to detail’.

It was one of 194 properties in the UK to receive a perfect 10/10 guest review score by all reviewers, and achieved the same award last year.

The venue was opened in July 2016 by Katie Crotty who said she was ‘extremely grateful to all the guests' who had supported her and given her B&B such good reviews.

Peter Verhoeven, Global Director of Partner Services at Booking.com said: “The more than 140 million reviews available on Booking.com are all real experiences shared by real customers. They not only help travellers to discover the stay that’s just right for them, but they also empower accommodation providers with real-time feedback that can truly have a positive impact on their business.”

“With these awards, we congratulate, thank and honour a unique set of real hospitality heroes - our partners - who dedicate themselves to creating incredible guest experiences and cherished travel memories for travellers each and every day.”