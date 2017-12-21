Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester CID has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary in Chester.

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday, November 22, at an address in the Saighton area.

Detective Constable Leanne Abbott said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are currently ongoing and as part of our investigation it’s essential that we speak to the men pictured in the CCTV footage, who are believed to be from the Merseyside area.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the men to contact the team here at Chester on 101.”

Anyone with any information into the identity of the men is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 418 of 23/11/2017. Details can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.