Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bright, colourful and cheerful church school has polite and respectful pupils and teachers who really care, Ofsted has reported.

The comments, the last from a parent, arose during a short inspection of Chester Blue Coat Church of England Primary on Walpole Street. The near £6m school opened in 2013 following an amalgamation of separate infant and junior schools.

A previous Ofsted inspection described the school as ‘Good’ and following the most recent visit, inspector Ahmed Marikar told headteacher Vincent O’Brien that continues to be the case.

“You, along with senior leaders and governors, have created an inclusive and caring community where pupils and staff are valued,” he has told the head. “You have a crystal-clear vision for the school and want pupils to be independent and resilient learners.”

Expectations are high and leaders have their fingers on the pulse of the school. Mr O’Brien is aware of the school’s strengths and areas which need to be developed further.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The inspector says: “You have successfully moulded the staff from the previously separate infant and junior schools into one team. The school is a bright, colourful and cheerful place to learn. You are outward-looking and determined that the school continues to develop.”

Pupils make ‘strong progress’ by the end of key stage 2 and in 2016 headway in reading and maths was ‘significantly above’ the national average with scores for reading and writing at the end of key stage 2 in 2017 expected to be ‘high’.

The youngsters’ behaviour is ‘exemplary’ and the curriculum is enriched with a wide range of sports, trips and residential visits.

Children spoke enthusiastically about a programme which supports them to become more confident in their learning with one saying: “Teachers are helpful and give us challenges.”

Many parents who responded to Ofsted’s online parental questionnaire said they would recommend the school to others with one commenting: “Teachers really care about the children. My child has come on leaps and bounds.”

The school works ‘tirelessly’ to improve the attendance of pupils and reduce persistent absence which is quickly reducing.

Children in the early years are now making ’much faster’ gains in their learning.

Governors, chaired by former Chester MP Christine Russell, ‘are passionate and determined to see the school further improve’.

Commenting on the findings, Mr O’Brien said “The inspection report is an accurate summary of our school and we are pleased that our continued drive to do the best for all our children has been praised.”

Mrs Russell added: “We are very proud of the achievements of our children and delighted that Ofsted acknowledges the high standards of teaching and the quality of the learning environment at Chester Blue Coat Primary.”