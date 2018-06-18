Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester’s top choirs has returned home following a successful tour of Belgium.

During their visit the City of Chester Male Voice Choir took part in events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War including the historic Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

They travelled to Belgium to take part in a memorable tour of the battlefields and ongoing remembrance services in honour of the fallen.

Highlights of the visit included singing in the Talbot House museum in Poperinge and laying wreaths at Tyne Cot cemetery and at the Welsh Memorial.

Particularly poignant and memorable aspects were taking part in the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate where the choir performed Mansions of the Lord and the moving We Will Remember Them, Lawrence Binyon’s famous war poem.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The poem was set to music by Chester’s Matt Baker, musical director of several local groups and composer of the music for the Chester Mystery Plays.

A spokesman for the choir said “We were incredibly proud and honoured to be asked to sing at the Menin Gate during the very moving Last Post ceremony in tribute to all those who gave their lives during the First World War. To be able to include a piece with an added Chester connection made it all the more special.”

The choir is currently in rehearsals for its next concert which takes place on July 21 at Chester Town Hall at 7pm with rising young star Beau Dermott as the very special guest.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The Hammond School pupil shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent as Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act in 2016.

Beau has since gone on to record two albums and has performed in concert at several prestigious venue including at The London Palladium for Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th birthday celebrations.

Tickets for the concert are available via the choir’s website www.chestermalevoice.com or 07894 509529.