Artisan chocolatier Rococo has closed less than a year after relocating to Northgate Street from the front of The Chester Grosvenor hotel.

Rococo had ambitious plans for its new location after opening in June 2017.

The Chronicle understands the shop wasn’t profitable at the new location although is still awaiting an official comment. Head office said there were no plans to move to another location in Chester ‘at the moment’.

Shops in Northgate Street report a down-turn in footfall since the Princess Street bus exchange closed down even though Storyhouse is proving a massive draw.

Recent casualties include Mountford’s newsagents which opened almost 230 years ago in 1790 as well as the nearby Moss Electronics shop.

The new Rococo had featured a wider selection of handmade chocolates, artisan bars, chocolate figurines and gift boxes.

And the larger store featured a café and garden terrace where customers could enjoy hot chocolate and freshly made barista coffee.

There was also a ‘Chocolate Classroom’ which hosted workshops and tastings for group events.

Manager Peter Kubica said last year: “I’m really excited about the possibilities that this new location will bring. Not only will we continue to be the only chocolate shop in Chester selling award winning handmade chocolates, but now we have social and learning spaces where our customers can really indulge in their passion for all things chocolate!”

The company was founded by ‘first lady of chocolate’, Chantal Coady, 35 years ago, who in 2014 was awarded an OBE in the Queens Birthday Honours for services to chocolate, recognising her long and ground-breaking career.