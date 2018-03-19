Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fish and Chips at Weston Grove in Chester has been named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish and Chip Takeaways - the only chippy in the city to make the prestigious list.

The accolade follows an extensive six month search by leading trade publication Fry Magazine to find those takeaways serving up the finest fish suppers.

To make the top 50, Fish and Chips at Weston Grove in Upton had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and marked the chippy on more than 40 aspects of their business from the quality of the food and customer service to cleanliness and value for money.

With the pass mark set high at 96%, Fish and Chips at Weston Grove scored an impressive 99% with the mystery diner particularly praising the superb quality of the fish and chips, the excellent service, cleanliness and the menu choices available including items for gluten free customers.

“The fish was very white and, when broken into, it was moist and flaky. There was no excessive grease to be seen and the chips were a good size, firm on the outside, soft in the middle.” was just one of the positive comments alongside customer service with the mystery diner noting: “The staff were focussed on serving customers and service was polite and efficient.”

Josette and Richard Foster, owners of Fish and Chips at Weston Grove, said: “We are extremely honoured to make the list, especially after receiving our award for Best Newcomer in the National Fish and Chip Awards in January.

“This means the world to us as we are so passionate about providing good, honest, proper British fish and chips to the all of our customers. We put our success down to only using the best quality, sustainably sourced fish, being extremely particular about standards, consistency of products and above all having a dedicated small team who are as passionate as we are.”

Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Fish AND Chip Takeaways is in its sixth year and sponsors include Goldensheaf, Frymax, Friars Pride, VA Whitley, Middleton Foods, KFE, Nortech Foods, Brakes, Profry, Shoppers Anonymous and Kingfrost.