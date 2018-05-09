Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester author is inviting residents to the launch of the follow up to her gold medal winning children’s book, Ship Rats.

Rhian Waller, 32, who lives in the Garden Quarter of Chester, recently won the Wishing Shelf Gold Award in the five to eight years age bracket.

Dr Waller, who works at the University of Chester, said: “The award is judged by exactly the right kind of readers: children.

“The first prize came at a great time for me.

“Some of the feedback I’d got from grown-ups was that the book was a bit complicated for younger readers and I was getting a bit dispirited.

“So it was a real vindication to find out that 15 school children voted my book the best.

”One of them, a nine-year-old girl, said: ‘I liked all the strange words and trying to work out what they meant.’ I loved that!’”

Ship Rats, the first book in the Rat Tales trilogy, is followed by its sequel Pirats.

Dr Waller is hosting a book launch in Chester soon.

She said: “I wanted to call it a ‘book lunch’, but it’s more of a high tea.

“People can come along, have a look at the book, enjoy a bit of cake and find out about APOPO HeroRATS.

“Don’t worry, there won’t be any real-live rats there!”

Sales from the books support APOPO, a not-for-profit organisation that trains Giant Pouched rats to tackle all sorts of problems.

They have cleared thousands of land mines in countries like Cambodia, are trained to help diagnose tuberculosis in human patients and are now involved in stopping the illegal trade in rare animal parts.

Miss Waller said: “They’re a brilliant group.

“They’ve saved hundreds of human lives.”

You can sign up for a free e-copy of the first book by searching: ‘Pirats E-book launch’ on Facebook and clicking ‘interested’ on the event page.

A signing and book tea, with free tea and cake, will also take place in Sally’s Secret Garden in Chester from 2pm to 4pm on May 19.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/wallerbook to join in.