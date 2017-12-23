Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primary school pupils have visited a housing association to donate food for a Christmas campaign to help people in poverty.

The pupils, from St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary School in Chester, brought their donations to add to those being collected by Muir Group Housing Association as part of its campaign to help supply foodbanks for people in need.

Thousands of people living below the poverty line benefit from foodbanks each year, and the children made the short walk from their school on Hoole’s Lightfoot Street to Muir’s head office just a few doors down, to show support for families struggling to afford food at Christmas.

Muir’s executive director of operations Sam Scott said: “The efforts made by the school children have been very touching and Muir is very proud to receive their donations, which will be distributed to West Cheshire Foodbanks.

“We are delighted that the children recognise what an important issue poverty is and welcome the understanding and time they have taken to help people in and around the Chester area at this time of year.

“Muir would like to thank them, and all the people and businesses who have made such generous donations to this very worthy foodbank cause.”

The pupils brought non-perishable items such as tinned food, rice, pasta and cereals to place under the Christmas tree at Muir.

Headteacher at St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary School Kathryn Oates said: “The school supports the foodbank throughout the year but this time of year is especially important.

“The children worked hard collecting various items and parents also donated items for the foodbanks to receive their tickets for this year’s school nativity.”

West Cheshire Foodbank, based on Dutton Green, Chester, was founded by local churches and community groups who work tirelessly to fight hunger throughout the year.

More than 60 volunteers help provide food for those in need each week.