A Chester charity that provides play sessions for children with special needs are searching for a new premises to house a multi-sensory play centre.

It's been three years since Jemma Gregory, whose daughter Isabelle has mitochondrial disease, first founded SPACE at the New Scene youth club in Newton with friend Claire Edge, after realising there was little support in Chester for parents of children with life-limiting conditions.

Since then the charity has gone from strength to strength, providing drop-in play sessions, parent/carer support groups and training, and even group trips for families.

Along the way, they have been tirelessly fundraising for their ultimate aim to open a specialist play centre that is fully accessible to children with mobility issues, with features including a low level soft play area, accessible soft play frame, sensory room and changing facilities for children of all ages and abilities.

But Jemma says finding the right location for the centre has proved a difficult task for the charity's trustees and although they have the funding, they just need to find the right building.

"We have been looking for several months now and have yet to find anywhere suitable," she told The Chronicle. "‘We need a space to rent of around 2,500 square feet or bigger, in the Chester or Ellesmere Port area, with good access and car parking.

"We require a long term lease that would not be above rental market value."

Jemma added: "Having a child with special needs can be extremely isolating. Not only can it be difficult to deal with diagnosis, but also difficult to meet other parents in a similar situation that understand.

"Then there are the barriers that prevent you from taking part in ‘normal’ family activities such as lack of changing facilities for bigger children, appropriate activities for children with disabilities etc. This impacts on the whole family, including siblings.

"Expanding the amount of play opportunities we provide in our own centre will enable us to reach more families and support more parents and carers," she explained.



If you can help SPACE find the right space, email admin@spacecheshire.org.