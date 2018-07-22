Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kitting out kids for the new school year is an expensive job for many people so with this in mind Chester charity Share has come up with a solution.

They have launched an appeal at their ShareShop on Northgate Street in Chester city centre for any unwanted school uniforms to help families in Chester, Ellesmere Port and North Wales who are struggling to cope financially.

If you have any old uniforms, school shoes, trainers, football boots or even pencil cases and school bags then the ShareShop are kindly asking that you drop them off at their shop at 50 Northgate Street.

They will then give as many uniforms as possible away for free, to any families living in sheltered accommodation in the Chester and North Wales area and any items left over will be resold in the ShareShop for less than £2 per item, this will also help support the work the charity does daily supporting people who are homeless and assisting families of refugees abroad.

If you have any items to donate you can drop them off at Share in front of Storyhouse on Northgate Street (see www.ShareAid.co.uk) or at Dandys on Sealand Road.