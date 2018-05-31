Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s charity based in Chester has been awarded a £10,000 grant.

It came from the Toy Trust, the charity founded by the British Toy and Hobby Association.

Children Today, which is based at the Chester Gates Business Park, says it will put the ‘much-needed funds’ to providing life-changing specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities under the age of 25.

The charity provides grants for equipment such as adapted trikes, bikes and wheelchairs said to be ‘desperately needed’ by many children living with a disability around the UK.

The aids are said to help them have the best quality of life and enjoy a lifestyle or activities that many take for granted.

It cites 11-year-old Jimmy who was a keen cyclist before he suffered a severe brain haemorrhage after a family day out.

Despite mum Jenni being told there was little chance of his survival, Jimmy pulled through although he was left with no use of his right hand or arm and riding a bike ever again looked unlikely.

In a life changing move, Children Today provided funding for a specially adapted trike which allows him to do all the steering with his left hand so he can ride independently.

Jenni said: “Jimmy has gone through so much in his young life already so we are very grateful that thanks to Children Today he’s been able to cycle once again with this special trike which we thought he would never be able to do again.”

Matthew Jones at the association commented: “Children Today is an inspirational charity and it’s evident that it is delivering real and tangible change to young people’s lives and their families through the provision of mobility equipment.

“At the Toy Trust we were impressed with Children Today’s considered approach to the children the charity supports as they are bringing relief to those that need it most.

“It was clear to the Toy Trust Committee that our support will go on to provide movement, mobility and happiness to many young people, which is something very close to the heart of the Toy Trust.”

Chief executive of Children Today Ben Partridge added: “Grants like this are crucial to help us continue our essential work in enabling children with disabilities across the country to have more independence.

“We are delighted to have gained the backing of such a high profile organisation as the British Toy and Hobby Association through this generous donation that will help make a real difference to the lives of many families.”

The charity is hosting a Ladies Charity Lunch on June 21 at the Chester Grosvenor as part of its fundraising activities.

Tickets cost £40pp and include a two course lunch, a glass of bubbly and a gift. Entertainment includes live music from swing singer Andy Bayley and inspirational speakers. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/chesterlunch2018.