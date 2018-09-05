Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vandal who broke into Chester Cathedral earlier this week is likely to have caused more than £10,000 in damage.

A spokesman for Chester Cathedral has confirmed that shortly after midnight on Tuesday (September 4) one person gained entry to the medieval cloisters and caused extensive damage to four stained glass windows, as well as other cathedral property.

However the offender's actions were caught in full on the cathedral's CCTV system from the moment they entered the building, with the spokesman adding that the incident is now being investigated by Cheshire police.

The Acting Dean, Jane Brooke said: “The damage the building has sustained, to four stained glass windows, which date back to the 1920s, is very upsetting; in particular, the damage caused to a window celebrating St. Werburgh, the Patron Saint of Chester."



The damage caused to the cathedral is currently being reviewed, and is likely to exceed £10,000.