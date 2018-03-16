Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Cathedral is ready to host another graduation ceremony with VIP guests Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and former Cheshire Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy.

Former MP and TV celebrity Gyles Brandreth, who is now Chancellor of the University of Chester , will present honorary awards to Camilla, who is also the Countess of Chester, and Cheshire’s former top cop Sir Peter, who ended his career as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester.

There will be a total of 500 graduands from a number of academic faculties receiving their degrees on the same day from the exuberant Mr Brandreth.

Graduates had this morning begun arriving at the cathedral on a wet and miserable day.

There are road closures in place but security appears to be relatively low profile.

St Werburgh Street will be closed to all traffic for its entire length from Northgate Street to Eastgate Street between the hours of 8am and 5pm due to the number of people expected to attend the ceremonies. This include no waiting and no loading/unloading.

And there will be no waiting on Northgate Street (between St Werburgh Street and Eastgate Street) and Eastgate Street (between Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street) between 7am and 5pm. This includes loading/unloading between 10.30am until 5pm.

The Duchess of Cornwall will receive an honorary Doctorate of Letters in recognition of her work as a literacy champion.

HRH The Prince of Wales , Earl of Chester, received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in 2007, when he last visited the university with the Countess, for his personal commitment and dedication to the Prince’s Trust and the promotion of its work and mission as the UK’s leading youth charity.

Sir Peter Fahy will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) in recognition of his outstanding contribution in his role as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police and previously Cheshire Constabulary .