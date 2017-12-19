A wooden mouse carved into an altar rail in Chester Cathedral has come to life and embarked on exciting adventures this month.

Anselm the mouse has met a pig and a griffin along the way in new children’s book ‘Awesome Anselm’ which has been written by the cathedral’s acting dean, Jane Brooke, and beautifully illustrated by Carolyn Dinan.

The book reads: “With three sneezes, a little wooden mouse mouse called Anselm climbs out from his wooden rail and looks around. His adventures begin when he meets the pig and the griffin.”

‘Awesome Anselm’ is a book for children of all ages, and will make for a surprising stocking filler this Christmas. It is on sale now in the Cathedral Gift Shop.