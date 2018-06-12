Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Castle will be opening fully to the public again during the summer.

The castle has a rich history dating back to William the Conqueror but until 2017 had only been accessible to tour groups.

Last year’s Chester Castle Revealed, which saw the attraction open fully to the public, proved a huge success in large part due to the efforts of the enthusiastic volunteers.

And now there is an opportunity for helpers to take part in this year’s ‘Views from the Castle’.

The castle will open Friday, Saturday and Sundays, from July 20 to September 16.

Visitors will be able to wander around and experience the historic site free of charge. Access will be available to the ground floor of the 12th century Agricola Tower which will house a pop up exhibition telling the fascinating story of the Castle which can be traced back to 907 AD.

This year visitors can climb to the top of the tower for a unique panorama view from the roof. There will be a small charge of £2 per person to climb the tower and numbers will be limited.

The castle is being reopened in partnership with English Heritage. Their members will be able to visit the roof top free of charge.

The castle and tower will also open on Wednesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 28, as a part of the Chester Heritage Festival. Pre booking will be necessary for these two days.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “We had a truly dedicated group of history lovers volunteering last year and I’m sure this year will be no different. Volunteers make a huge contribution to the visitor experience across all our museum sites in West Cheshire and we really appreciate their hard work and dedication. Once again visitors will be able to look around this historic site that opened last year for the first time in many years.

“Volunteers this summer will support in a whole range of areas, including welcoming and directing visitors, helping them to engage with the site and its place in Chester’s history, assisting with activities and events, gathering visitor feedback and looking after the new roof top viewing area.”

All volunteers will be provided with a full induction. If you have an interest and enthusiasm in heritage and history, have good communication skills and enjoy bringing history to life for visitors this would be an ideal volunteering opportunity for you.

Further information and application forms can be found at the West Cheshire Museums volunteering page .

For details about the Chester Heritage Festival visit the website .