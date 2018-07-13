Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare chance to wander round the historic Chester Castle gets under way next week

The castle will open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30am to 4pm with free entry to the grounds from July 20-September 16.

This year visitors can also climb to the top of the Agricola Tower for a unique panoramic view from the roof.

There will be a small charge of £2 per person to climb the tower and numbers will be limited.

Access will also be available to the first floor chapel of St Mary de Castro, now the Regimental Chapel, thanks to the permission of the Mercian Regiment.

The castle is being reopened in partnership with English Heritage. Their members will be able to visit the roof top free of charge.

Chester Castle was founded by William the Conqueror in 1070 and became the administrative centre of the Earldom of Chester.

The Agricola Tower and Castle Walls are now in the care of English Heritage, who are supporting the Chester Castle Revealed project.

Visitors will be able to look around the 12th century Agricola Tower which will house a pop up exhibition telling the fascinating story of the castle.

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Following the success of last year's opening, visitors have another chance to look around Chester Castle.

“This year’s opening days reflect the most popular days for visits last year.

“We have an interesting events programme to help animate the castle and I’m sure many people will take the chance to view Chester from the rooftop.”

Kate Potter, from English Heritage, added: “Due to the success of last year’s opening, we are thrilled to be able to support Cheshire West and Chester Council in welcoming visitors to the castle’s Agricola Tower.

“This gives everyone the opportunity to experience the rich and varied history of this wonderful site.

“The castle will be open between July and September and we look forward to welcoming visitors in.”

Entry will be from the castle car park and also from the City Walls using the Sally Port originally used as a secure entryway to the Castle.

A number of events have been organised throughout the summer.

Ecce Iterum (Latin for ‘see again’) is an exhibition at the castle featuring the work of three Chester based artists. Kate Gater, Alexandru Modoi and Estelle Woolley have created new art works that reflect and respond to the castle and its history.

The artworks include sound, photography and sculpture, to draw attention to some of the castle’s hidden features. The artworks will be on display throughout the opening of the castle.

The Cheshire Archives team will be bringing Crafts from the Past to the castle on August 10 and 17, when visitors will be able to have a go at writing like a Tudor, make a coat of arms and create illuminated letters.

The castle will be teaming up with Pride again this year to play host to their Chill Out Zone on August 11.

To mark 100 years of women having the right to vote, The Grosvenor Museum’s youth panel will be creating a ‘militant’ atmosphere on the streets of Chester.

They’ll be marching with their sashes and banners, demanding that women are given the right to vote, chaining themselves to railings, getting heckled by a Lord and arrested by an Edwardian policeman on August 25 from 2.30pm to 3pm.

On September 1 and 2, Chester Castle hosts a multi-period re-enactment from Chester Living History in partnership with other re-enactment societies.

They will bring the past to life, giving a taste of what life was like between the years 1070 and 1945 A.D.

The City of Chester Male Voice Choir return to the castle on September 9.

Visit: westcheshiremuseums.co.uk/chestercastle for further information.