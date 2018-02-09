Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents at a well-run Chester care home feel staff look after them, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog found.

The conclusion was reached by an adult social care inspector following a two-day visit to Stone House Residential Home at 55-57 Cheyney Road. The first day was unannounced.

The CQC describes the home, which opened in 2016, as ‘good’ overall and for safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and being well-led.

People in care homes receive accommodation and nursing or personal care as a single package, the CQC explains.

Stone House provides for up to 35 residents in one adapted property over two floors with 26 people accommodated at the time of the inspection.

Residents say they feel safe living at Stone House and always receive their medication when required. There are always staff around to help them.

The CQC found the care home is well maintained and the surroundings are designed to enable people to move around independently and remain safe.

Residents are further protected by the ‘robust’ recruitment of new staff who receive up to date training.

People’s preferences for meals are respected and food at Stone House is well prepared.

The CQC says residents feel staff care about them and they are treated ‘in a respectful and dignified manner’.

They are able to personalise their rooms to their own tastes while their care plans are checked on a regular basis to ensure they are accurate and up to date.

Plans include an acknowledgement of their health needs but also place emphasis on their social history and interests.

An activity programme is in place and ensures that people have the opportunity to join in if they wish.

They have been improved following a Healthwatch visit with links to local community groups being encouraged.

The quality of the service provided at Stone House was checked by the inspector and included the views of residents, their families, staff and health professionals.

A resident commented ‘I have no worries or concerns about living here’ while the inspector was also told it was thought ‘staff were good at their jobs and knew their needs, likes and dislikes’.

Family members were ‘very complimentary’ of the way that staff had assisted in ensuring their relatives had progressed well since living at the home.

Residents said ‘Staff are very kind’ and ‘They are very caring’ while other comments from relatives included ‘My relative’s progress has all been down to the staff, my relative is happy and they are doing a fantastic job’.

A visiting health professional commented ‘They really look after the people who live here’.

Compliments received about Stone House included ‘You are such lovely staff’ and ‘A special thank you for your exceptional care’.