There was fun for all at a Chester care home when it invited the community in for a day of celebrations with the help of local students.

The Care UK team at Pinetum on Liverpool Road welcomed the people of Chester to enjoy Care Home Open Day, a countrywide initiative set up to develop lasting relationships between care homes and local communities, and to dispel common myths about care home life.

The home marked the occasion by throwing a royal-inspired party in honour of the Queen’s 92nd birthday.

To celebrate, the team received a special visit from the students at King’s School, and Pinetum’s in-house chefs prepared a delicious traditional high tea, including strawberry jam scones with cream, cucumber sandwiches and Victoria sponge cake.

Residents and guests also took part in a variety of exciting games and activities, including a royal photo booth, a ‘royal bingo’ and ‘Pin the crown on the Queen’.

The day was topped off with an award ceremony for the Pinetum Commonwealth Games, to reward the participants’ fantastic efforts.

Sally Cooper, home manager at Pinetum, said: “We had a brilliant afternoon celebrating Care Home Open Day at Pinetum.

“The residents really enjoyed marking the Queen’s birthday with a party and they had a wonderful time playing games with our neighbours.

“Care Home Open Day is all about building bridges with our local community, and showing what life in a care home is really like, so it was fantastic to see so many of our neighbours come along to celebrate.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Kings School students, as well as the people of Chester, for making the day so special.”

For more information about Pinetum, please call home manager Sally Cooper on 0333 4343 066, or email sally.cooper@careuk.com.