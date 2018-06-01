Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester care home has been rated ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

The commission (CQC) has told Willows Care Home on Nevin Road, Blacon, that they must make improvements to protect the safety and welfare of people they care for. The move follows an inspection in April.

The care home, run by Mr Naveed Hussain, Mr Mohammad Hussain and Mrs Anwar Hussain and managed by Miss Laura Jayne Blythe, has said it has taken the results of the inspection very seriously and has implemented immediate measures.

Willows can accommodate 73 people and at the time of the inspection 54 people were living there according to the watchdog. The home had previously been inspected in October 2016 and rated as ‘Requires Improvement’.

At the latest inspection, inspectors said they found ‘new and repeated breaches of regulations’.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Its safety and being well led were rated ‘Inadequate’, and caring, the home’s effectiveness and its responsiveness were said to ‘Require Improvement’.

Overall, it was rated ‘Inadequate’ and placed into special measures.

In a statement, the CQC says some of the outcomes from the latest inspection included inspectors finding that people could not be assured that risks to their safety were always fully assessed or kept under review.

Risks were not always reduced as much as possible and as a result the home failed to take reasonable steps to keep people safe. Concerns raised during the most recent and previous visits undertaken by the CQC had not been dealt with.

Care plans were in place but were not always updated following any changes to people’s care needs. The care and support of people who lived at the home did not always follow their care plan requirements with a risk their needs were not fully met.

Debbie Westhead, CQC deputy chief inspector of adult social care in the north, said: “The last time this service was inspected it was rated as requires improvement. My expectation is that providers found to have been providing poor care should have made significant improvements – there has been no improvement, far from it.

“The Willows care home has deteriorated. This is a very disappointing report.”

She continued: “We were concerned with the condition of the environment at the last inspection and it is clear the issues had not been addressed properly. While there were examples of some work, the service had not made the improvements promised by the end of December 2016.

“Remedial repair work was still required to the fabric of the building. For example there were holes, flaking plaster and torn wallpaper on the walls in the corridors, bathrooms and some bedrooms. Skirting boards, tiles and grouting were also in need of repair.

“Other agencies had highlighted concerns with appropriate foods being offered and the dining experience yet during our inspection it was evident that swift remedial action had not been taken.

“Worryingly this meant that the systems in place to monitor the home and drive improvement were not effective. People were not treated with dignity and respect and this was evident over the course of the inspection.

“The service had a system of audits in place for areas such as infection control, medicines and care plans.

“However, we found these were not always comprehensive or accurate which meant that risks to people’s health and safety were not identified. For example, weekly medicines audits had been carried out but they did not identify issues with storage.”

She concluded: “This service has a long way to go to become compliant and I have concerns in that the same concerns found at the last inspection had not been addressed. Consequently the Willows care home has been placed in special measures.

“CQC will be keep the service under review and if not enough improvement is made we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.”

What the Willows team says

A spokesperson for the Willows said: “Following a disappointing inspection by the regulator we would like to reassure residents and families that the care and welfare of our residents is of the highest importance to us.

“We have taken the results of the inspection very seriously and have implemented immediate measures.

“We are working in partnership with the local authority and clinical commissioning group to ensure that needs of residents continue to be met in a personalised and safe environment.”

Established in 1994 and experts in dementia care, the Willows offers ‘Care with Dignity’ according to its website. It is one of a group of three family-owned and run homes.