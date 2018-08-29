Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of a campaign group against 'inappropriate development' is considering winding up the group because the planning system is ‘stacked’ in favour of developers.

Andy Scargill, chair of Friends of North Chester Greenbelt , wonders if it is worth all the time and effort fighting to protect the green belt given applicants usually win on appeal.

His comments come after an application to turn former dog kennels into three residential homes in the green belt at Saughall were given permission on appeal despite having been unanimously refused by the council’s planning committee.

(Image: Andy Scargill)

Mr Scargill said: “We find it unbelievable that the Planning Inspectorate should allow change of use of three dilapidated dog kennels on green belt land down an unadopted, unmade lane, in poor condition, with no footpath, miles from a main road into residential homes.

“It illustrates once again how ‘unfit for purpose’ the Government’s National Planning Policy Framework actually is. This site is not in the council’s Local Plan and is opposed by the parish council which makes a total mockery of any notion of Localism - another Government initiative.

“The message it sends out is that if you appeal a planning decision you will win, no matter how inappropriate it is! We will now see the floodgates open and dozens of other similar applications coming from speculators wishing to cash in on this decision.

"For those of us who care about the green belt it does make us wonder whether it is worth all the time and effort trying to protect it when clearly the planning system is so stacked against us.”

(Image: Rob Stratford)

Friends of North Chester Greenbelt was established to fight Bell Developments’ plan to build a 2,300-bed student village and Steve Redgrave sports facility on fields at the Mollington - Blacon border. The hard-fought campaign was successful in defeating the green belt plan but Mr Scargill suspects the scheme would have been secured if lodged today.

He is also fed up after developers succeeded at the third attempt in gaining permission for 142 homes on playing fields in Clifton Drive in the Chester flood plain. And the group was unsuccessful in opposing building about 1,400 homes on what was green belt land off Wrexham Road opposite The King’s School.

In addition, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service gained permission for a fire station in the green belt at Powey Lane, Mollington, in a move which saw the city centre fire station lose its second engine.

Mr Scargill would rather put his efforts into the Countess of Chester Country Park near the Parkgate Road home he shares with wife Morag, who is chair of the voluntary group which looks after and promotes the free amenity.

He told The Chronicle: “I’ve fought many battles but only really won the student village fight. I feel as though I’ve lost the war.” Applicants win appeal to transform Chester dog kennels into homes