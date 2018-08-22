Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester businessman was so incensed by the council's lack of action on tackling 'disgraceful' overgrown city steps that he was moved to clean them himself.

Taste Cheshire CEO Stephen Wundke has blasted Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) after waiting weeks for them to do something about the 'state' of the steps near Grosvenor Park.

Mr Wundke claims he was 'ignored' by the council after expressing concern about the amount of Chester tourists and visitors who see the steps, before eventually deciding to tackle the problem himself.

He told The Chronicle: "When I was doing this clean-up quite a few people asked me why and I told them how this had been ignored by the council and I thought it was disgraceful.

"They all agreed and proceeded to tell me of how many other black spots there were around the city.

"Roundabouts ignored, bins overflowing, the state of Westminster Park. It was all rather sad," he added.

"That aside, I have decided that Taste Cheshire will adopt these steps and take responsibility and I will do it again when necessary."

Mr Wundke, who spent 1 hour and 20 minutes pulling up weeds and tidying up the area, said he would not accept CWaC's 'excuses' and said their priorities were 'all wrong'.

"I really don’t care about the pathetic excuses of lack of funds which will no doubt be proffered as the reason," he said. "There has never, ever, been enough money in the public sector as far as councils are concerned.

"They constantly blame lack of central government funding for every problem but more often than not the available funds are mis-allocated and wasted and this council has clearly got its priorities all wrong."

Cllr Louise Gittins from CWaC told The Chronicle: “We would like to thank Mr Wundke for his concern and his time.

"I am glad to confirm, that as part of our Street Care team’s routine maintenance of the city centre, weeds spraying in the area did take place week commencing August 6.

"It takes up to two weeks for the herbicide to take effect and for the weeds to die back so the results from these treatments are not immediate. We spray in the spring and the end of summer, however this year we have brought it forward due to the hot weather that has seen a rapid growth in weeds.



"We would like to continue to work with residents and businesses in Chester to continuously improve the environment of the city and would encourage that any future service requests are reported to our Street Care team via the following methods: