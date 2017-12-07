Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle and Big Yellow Christmas Toy Appeal is now well under way and once again there has been a tremendous response.

Several local businesses and sports clubs have already got involved in helping swell the number of donations for this year’s toy appeal, which will see many under privileged children and families receive gifts on Christmas Day.

Morrisons in Saltney have backed the appeal, and have set up a Christmas toy donations trolley which is located near to their tills, in order for customers to drop off new toys or gifts which will then be distributed to local children and family charities in time for the big day.

Community champion at Morrisons Saltney, Bonnie Wallis said: “We’re delighted to support the toy appeal that Big Yellow are running again. We know that the donations received will be going to deserving charities, and I’m sure our customers will help us raise a great total of toys going to the appeal.”

Royal Mail’s Jupiter Drive Mail Centre have also pledged their support for the appeal, and are once again acting as a drop off point for donations of toys and gifts.

Ady Prins from the Chester Mail Centre is hoping for a bumper amount to hand over to Big Yellow in time for Christmas .

He said: “Last year we managed to raise a significant amount of new toys and gifts which we were delighted to hand over to the toy appeal and we’ll be aiming to go one better this year too.”

Business development manager at Big Yellow Chester, Jeff Banks, was delighted to have the support from local businesses.

He said: “The response so far has been fantastic. We’ve had calls coming in from various businesses and clubs from across the area, all of which want to help us achieve another record breaking total of donated new toys and gifts. In particular I’d like to thank Morrisons in Saltney and the Royal Mail Centre on Jupiter Drive, who have thrown their weight behind the toy appeal once again.

“Our mission is to hand over as many new toys and gifts as we can to local charities that help deliver not just the presents, but also smiles on to the faces of children and families on Christmas Day, so everyone can enjoy the feeling of unwrapping a special present. Last year we helped five charities do just that and the more donations we can get means we can help even more charities out there this year too!”

Donations to the Big Yellow Chester Christmas Toy Appeal can be dropped off at the store on Sealand Road (next to B&Q) between the hours of 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday, and 10am-4pm Sunday. Morrisons Saltney, Co-Op Westminster Park, Buttercups Nursery on Stanney Lane in Ellesmere Port, Chester FC’s Swansway Chester Stadium and Royal Mail on Jupiter Drive are also drop off points for the donations too. The cut off for donations is Tuesday, December 19.