Students at the University of Chester Business School have benefited from a visit from an Italian academic, whose teaching on how to be both innovative and considerate is informed by her experience of working in the financial sector.

Dr Barbara Della-Bruna, from Avellino in Italy, studied law before securing employment as a civil lawyer.

She came to the Business School to deliver her presentation about sustainable entrepreneurship to third year students.

After beginning her career in Italy, Barbara decided to embark upon further study in UK and completed a PhD, focusing on corporate and banking law.

She developed a keen interest in the sustainable commitments actioned by many banks, in regards to their concerns for the environment, such as actioning a reduction in the use of energy and the disposal of waste.

Barbara shared her expertise with students at the Business School.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed presenting to the students and I was very impressed with their engagement and their hunger for knowledge of sustainable commitments.

“This was further evidenced by the questions that the students asked at the end of my presentation.

“I can see that it’s likely that many of the students will pursue careers that will involve a contribution to ‘green’ issues within the business arena, along with the concept of sustainable development.

“I wish the students every success for the future.”

Senior lecturer in business and finance at the Business School, Tony Bithell, said: “The presentation was extremely interesting and informative and complemented the content of our Sustainable Entrepreneurship syllabus extremely well.

“We experienced a very engaging talk and I am very grateful to Dr Della-Bruna for so freely giving up her time to visit us.”