Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A government minister chose Chester Bus Interchange for the launch of a new strategy to improve transport for people with disabilities.

That’s because the interchange features tactile paving for the visually-impaired, accessible and Changing Places toilets, a phone point for people seeking to hire scooters and colour-contrasting seating, bins and timetable displays.

The Inclusive Transport Strategy, with a budget worth up to £300m, was launched by transport accessibility minister Nusrat Ghani with the aim of making transport fully accessible for all passengers by 2030.

Measures include step-free railway stations, Changing Places toilets at motorway service stations for disabled people who can’t use standard accessible toilets plus audio and visual equipment on buses so passengers know where and when to alight.

The Tory minister said: “I’m here in Chester to launch the all Inclusive Transport Strategy which is a huge piece of work undertaken by the department where I sit, the Department for Transport, to make public transport accessible for all.”

The government has been criticised by disabled people because of the impact of austerity on social services, benefits cuts, community transport schemes and the loss of Motability cars.

But the minister insisted: “We are here for disabled people today. We are launching a brand new initiative, the inclusive transport strategy.”

She added: “We understand whether you’re disabled or not, because you might be a carer, that you are probably going to work, going shopping or meeting a member of your family. What we are doing is ensuring that journey is as accessible as possible regarding disability.”

Anna Rigby, from Hoole , a director with disability charity DIAL West Cheshire, who is registered blind, said: “A lot of blind and partially-sighted people don’t use any public transport or feel they can make any journeys independently.

"My particular challenges are that I often don’t know where the bus stop is that I want to go from and I often don’t know when I get to the other end. It’s a little bit easier with train journeys because there’s a better system. Usually you have announcements on trains.

“We are hoping these new measures the minister has announced today; we will benefit from that with more inclusive features.

“All these measures will benefit other people as well not just people who are blind and partially-sighted. It can benefit older people. I think research has been done – tactile markings and colour contrasting can benefit people with dementia, people with other disabilities.”

Chester is reported to be one of the most accessible cities for those with mobility problems. It was the first in Britain to win the prestigious European Access City Award.

Labour council leader Samantha Dixon commented: “We are very pleased to be at the minister’s launch. We are thrilled. It’s an endorsement of the approach that we take.”

She added: “This administration and this local authority is committed to helping people with disability live as full and active a life as possible. Clearly it is very challenging at the moment after eight years of austerity.”