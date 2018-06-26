Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen put a big smile on the faces of two young brothers after responding to welcome letters they wrote for her visit to Chester.

Adam O'Gorman, seven, and his brother Oscar, eight, were so excited about Her Majesty's visit to officially open Storyhouse with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, that they wrote cards welcoming the pair to Chester.

In the letters the Overleigh St Mary's Primary School pupils described their own experiences of visiting Storyhouse, drew some pictures and included a copy of a poem they wrote for the Sunday Times Royal Wedding poetry competition.

On the day of the royal visit, Adam and Oscar picked out some potted flowers and made up a basket of flowers as a present to the Queen and Meghan, but were unable to give them personally due to security reasons, so instead they posted the cards to Buckingham Palace.

And the pair were thrilled when they both received a letter of reply from the Queen, thanking them for the 'lovely card, colourful drawings and kind message'.

The letter, from the Queen's Lady-in-Waiting on behalf of the monarch, went on to add: "The Queen and Her Royal Highness greatly enjoyed their visit and were touched by the warm welcome they received and I am to thank you very much once again for writing as you did."