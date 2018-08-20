Two brothers have been charged with affray following an incident in a taxi in Chester city centre on Friday night (August 17).
Charles Truman, 25, of Woodfields, Christleton, has been charged with affray and possession of a knife and Matthew Truman, 22, of the same address, has been charged with affray and criminal damage following the incident on St Martin's Way where occupants of a taxi are alleged to have been attacked.
Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 20).
A 24-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage and has been released under investigation.