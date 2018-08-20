Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers have been charged with affray following an incident in a taxi in Chester city centre on Friday night (August 17).

Charles Truman, 25, of Woodfields, Christleton, has been charged with affray and possession of a knife and Matthew Truman, 22, of the same address, has been charged with affray and criminal damage following the incident on St Martin's Way where occupants of a taxi are alleged to have been attacked.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 20).

A 24-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage and has been released under investigation.