Four members of the Royal Signals Association Chester Branch were presented with awards in recognition of 50 years combined service with the Royal Corps of Signals and membership of the Royal Signals Association.

The presentations were made at the annual branch lunch held at Eaton Golf Club.

Major General John Crackett CB TD DL VR, the Director of Army Reserves at Army Headquarters, made the presentations and the Branch President, Maj J Baldwin TD DL, read out the individual citations.

Having enlisted and served a full career in the British Army they then subsequently supported serving and retired members and their families in Chester and the surrounding area through the association.

Andrew Locke was a regular officer who served in many areas of conflict during his service and is now the chairman of the Chester branch of the Royal Signals Association.

The other three recipients Charlie Parsons, Dickie Rogers and Frank Rowland were all members of 80 Signal Squadron, a Territorial Unit that was based in Chester.

On leaving the Territorial Army they have continued their commitment through the Royal Signals Association Branch which meets in Chester Castle every first Tuesday of the month from 7.30pm.

The Royal Signals Association is established as a charity and exist primarily to promote comradeship between signallers both Regular and Territorial and their families.

If you have been a signaller in the British Army, either Regular or Territorial, then you will be made most welcome.

For further information please contact David White on 01352 735519 or davewhiteuk@gmail.com.