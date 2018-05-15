Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Halifax bank is closing a city centre branch this summer.

A notice has been posted in the window of the Chester St Werburgh branch stating that it will shut permanently at close of business on Monday, July 16.

Halifax operates as a trading division of Bank of Scotland, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group.

Giving the reason for the closure, the bank said: “When deciding to close a branch, we take a number of factors into account to help us understand the impact on our customers and the local community – including ways for customers to continue to access banking services.

“For all closure decisions, we follow the UK Finance Access to Banking Standard (and previously the Access to Banking Protocol).”

The bank continued: “Following a careful review, Chester St Werburgh branch will close on 16th July, 2018. We have made the difficult decision to close this branch due to customers using it less often. In addition, the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank and we have another branch close by.”

The review showed 358 customers continue to use the branch on a regular monthly basis. But counters at the branch are 31% quieter than a year ago.

A notice in the window states: “We’re closing this branch permanently at 4.30pm on Monday, 16th July and we’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Alternative branches are available at 3 Frodsham Street, Chester; 35-37 Marina Walk, Ellesmere Port; and 25 High Street, Mold. Telephone banking is available on 0345 739 4959 or go online at halifax.co.uk

The poster adds: “Of course, no matter which of our branches you use we’ll keep providing the great service you’re used to. If you’d like to find out more about these changes please feel free to talk to one of our team.”