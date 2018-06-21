Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second restaurant in Chester's Dining Quarter has closed its doors.

Only weeks after Chimichanga closed on Pepper Street when the company went into administration, American eatery Coast to Coast, located just next door, has also closed.

But the premises won't stay empty for long, as its owners The Restaurant Group have plans to convert Coast to Coast into a new dining establishment called Firejacks, that offers quality flame-grilled steaks, burgers, ribs and skewers - as well as nachos and 'firestarters'.

It already has a branch in Northampton which was used as a pilot site to determine the potential for other conversions of Coast to Coast sites across the UK after the company suffered poor sales performance.

A spokesperson for The Restaurant Group told The Chronicle: "We can confirm our Coast to Coast restaurant has recently been closed in order to be converted into Firejacks.

"The new restaurant will open on July 4."