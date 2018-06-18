Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's branch of Cath Kidston is to close for good next week.

Customers of the Eastgate Street store which sells a range of floral and patterned gifts, clothes, bags, accessories and homeware, received a farewell email last week announcing the news.

The email reads: "Farewell Chester. We've loved having you, but it's time to say goodbye.

"We're ready to brighten up your day with 15% off when you spend £35 or more in our Manchester, Liverpool and Manchester Trafford stores."

It went on to say that the store would be closing on Sunday, June 24.

The branch has been a fixture in Chester since 2012. But its trade may well have been affected when a Cath Kidston outlet store opened at Cheshire Oaks in April last year.

It's another blow for the retail scene in Chester city centre which, in recent months, has lost music shop That's Entertainment, Rococo Chocolates, clothing store East and the city's oldest jewellers Lowe and Sons to name a few.

Toys R Us and Maplin on Chester Retail Park have also recently closed their doors, and Poundworld, which has a branch on Eastgate Street, last week announced it was going into administration.