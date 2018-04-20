Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester -born Daniel Craig is to be a father again after his wife Rachel Weisz confirmed she’s pregnant at the age of 48.

The joyous news was revealed to the New York Times with the actress joking pregnancy was the reason behind her ‘glowing’ skin.

This will be the first child for the Hollywood couple.

“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human,” she said.

“We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery!”

Speaking about their seven-year marriage, Rachel revealed: “It’s very personal, it’s very private.

“I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye.

“But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.”

Craig, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, was born at home in Liverpool Road, Chester, in March, 1968, so recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

He has a grown-up daughter Ella, 25, from a previous marriage.

Rachel is happily married to the 007 star, whose father is Tim Craig and his step-mum Kirsty runs Chester-based recruitment agency Kirsty Craig Associates in the Riverside Innovation Centre .

“I love being Mrs Craig. I’m Mrs Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things. I heard about a movie called Mrs Craig that I want to watch,” she added.

Rachel already has 11-year-old son Henry with film director Darren Aronofsky.